ECP adjourns hearing in petition against Gilani

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani and his son Ali Haider Gilani till November 15. The ECP resumed the hearing of the petition filed by Minister of State Farrukh Habib and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aliya Hamza. The petitioners had sought the disqualification of the two PPP leaders. Aliya Hamza informed the bench that their (petitioner’s) lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar was abroad, so she would herself plead the case. She pleaded the bench to summon Yousaf Raza Gilani and Ali Haider Gilani as the case could not proceed further in their absence. She said both Yousaf Raza and his son did not deny the existence of video tape. The counsel of Ali Haider opposed the summoning of his client, saying the petition was not maintainable. However the commission sought reply of Gilani and his son in this regard.













