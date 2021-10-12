Karachi police arrests two ‘most-wanted’ suspects

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspects near Karachi’s Paposh Nagar graveyard on charges of renting weapons from the City Courts’ malkhana (warehouse) to commit crimes. According to SSP Central Malik Murtaza, Shahrah-i-Noorjahan Police conducted a raid near the graveyard and arrested the suspects, identified as Shaharyar alias Masoom Bengali and Saeed. Police recovered weapons from their custody, he said, adding that those arrested were “most-wanted suspects”. “The suspects made startling disclosures during initial interrogation,” said the SSP. According to him, the suspects told police they had been getting weapons from the City Courts’ malkhana on rent in the past as well, and a man named Khalil used to provide them weapons for a limited period in return for Rs8,000 per weapon.













