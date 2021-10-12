BMP, Baloch Levies to be imparted training: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed to complete the recruitment process in Border Military Police (BMP) in a transparent manner at the earliest.

He said this in a meeting which reviewed matters pertaining to Border Military Police (BMP) and Baloch Levies.

Usman Buzdar said the BMP and Baloch Levies would be given professional training to protect people living in tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur, adding that their infrastructure would also be improved along with the provision of modern weapons.

The government would make all out efforts to ensure the protection of life and property of the people, he added.

The meeting decided to hand over the command of Baloch Levies to the officer of Punjab police. It further decided to improve the organizational potential of BMP and Baloch Levies to better serve the locals. SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home) and DG Khan Commissioner attended the meeting.

Former Federal Minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Nouraiz Shakoor called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM said that instructions have been issued to complete public welfare schemes according to their schedule and made it clear that no one will be allowed to obstruct the development journey.

The government will ensure that every district is developed through a district development package valuing Rs.360 billion; he asserted and regretted that the government system was unimaginably weakened by the past governments. The detractors are following their explicit agenda for political gains; he maintained and added that the opposition’s designs are contrary to the national interest as there is no room for anarchistic politics. Meanwhile, the people have also rejected the negative elements, the CM concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting about the death of citizens by dacoits’ firing in Sadiqabad. The chief secretary, IG police, SACM Hasaan Khawar, ACS (Home) and DG Khan Commissioner attended the meeting to review the initial report.

The CM directed to arrest the criminals without delay and made it clear that those playing with the lives of the people deserve no mercy. I fully share the grief of the bereaved heirs and the government will go to every extent to provide justice to them, the CM assured.

President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Nouman Kabeer, senior vice president Rahman Aziz and vice president Harris Attique called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday to discuss problems faced by the business community. Talking to them, the CM assured to resolve genuine demands of the industrialists and reiterated that the government was business-friendly and his doors are open to them.

Consultations with the business community will continue, along with prompts steps, to resolve their issues, he continued.

Meanwhile, new development projects have been started in Lahore with billions of rupees and the issuance of NOC is made simple to set up new factories, the CM stated and added that the inspector less regime has ensured more facilities for the industrialists.

Special technology zone and new small industrial estates will be developed in Lahore; the CM affirmed and added that the water rate for industries in Lahore will be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the government has started an employment scheme with 30 billion rupees and new parking plazas will also be constructed in the provincial metropolis on a need basis, the CM added and announced to hold meetings with presidents of all chambers of commerce and industries in Punjab.

The CM’s Office will take necessary steps to solve the issues of the business community while providing every possible facility to them, the CM assured.

Mian Nouman Kabeer appreciated the steps for providing a business-friendly atmosphere. Durable steps have been taken to develop the city of Lahore and we are thankful to you for assuring to solve our problems, he added. The industries secretary was also present.