Senate body on defence visits NHQ

The members of Senate Standing Committee for Defence on Monday, headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) for briefing on role and objectives of Pakistan Navy and discussion on maritime security issues.

During the visit, the Standing Committee was briefed on ‘Pakistan Navy ó Challenges, Response and PN contributions in Maritime Domain’, said a Pakistan Navy news release. Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain was present during the briefing.

While interacting with the Committee members, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi dilated upon prevalent security dynamics in Indian Ocean Region and maritime security challenges to Pakistan’s National Security.