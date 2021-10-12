KP govt chalks out programmes to observe Rabi-ul-Awal with religious zeal

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Kamran Bangash Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked out comprehensive programmes to observe Rabi-ul-Awal with religious devotion and respect.

Talking to media here along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Religious Affairs Mohammad Zahoor Shakir, he said all the government departments including primary and secondary education, higher education, police, information, sports and culture, prisons and all the district administrations have been directed to arrange programmes on the “Seerat” of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that Seerat-un-Nabi Conference would be held at Chief Minister House wherein Prime Minister Imran Khan would address through video link. Bangash said that Qeerat and Naat competitions would be arranged at all educational institutions as well as at institutions of special children, shelter homes and district prisons.

Similarly, during Jumma prayers the Ulemas would deliver special sermons on life and teaching of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). All public buildings would be illuminated as part of celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion CM aide Mohammad Zahoor Shakir said that Seerat-e-Taiba of the holy Prophet (PBUH) was beacon of light for humanity and guarantor of success in this world and hereafter.