Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) seminar tomorrow

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday said that a seminar on Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) titled “the rights of women and minorities in light of Islamic Sharia,” would be held in the federal capital on Wednesday as part of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations.

Addressing a news conference, he said in the seminar, Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars would highlight high Islamic moral values, through light on the importance of the rights of women and minorities.

The main aim of organizing the seminar was to highlight the soft image of Islam, disseminate teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) across the globe.

He said another such Seerat seminar has also been organized by a Lahore, church.