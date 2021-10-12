Moonis Elahi stresses resolving water related issues through dialogue

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Monday stressed on resolving all issues including water distribution by taking stakeholders on board and holding negotiations. According to a press release, a delegation led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed water distribution issues with the minister. Chief Minister of Sindh thanked the Federal Minister for coming to discuss the issues related to water. The delegation comprised Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Qureshi, Chief Engineer Irrigation Zarif Khero, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Fayyaz Jatoi, Director Irrigation Shahbaz and Irsa Member Zahid Junejo. Federal Secretary for Water Resources Shehzad Bangash, Joint Secretary Water Mehr Ali Shah and Director Asher Abbas were also present in the meeting.













