EFU Life selects Rehability UK as partner for virtual health care

EFU Life Assurance Ltd and Rehability UK Group have partnered to provide virtual health services solutions in Pakistan. The services will be provided by Hello Doctor, a subsidiary of Rehability UK Group.

Virtual health care has emerged as a new platform, globally and in Pakistan, that improves access by removing traditional barriers to healthcare such as distance, mobility, and time constraints. For certain conditions, virtual care is as effective as in-person visits with potential for cost savings, real benefits to provider efficiency, and better management for chronic conditions. COVID-19 has also played a significant role in spurring the demand of these virtual services.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of EFU Life expressed that, “I am excited about our partnership with Rehability UK Group and Hello Doctor as it will allow EFU Life to offer value added touchpoints in our customers’ journey. The mass market segment provides tremendous opportunities for inclusive insurance and increasing insurance penetration in Pakistan. Our partnership will also contribute towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through delivering focused life insurance solutions coupled with tele health services at a mass level.”

Mr. Amjad Mahmood, Founder and CEO, Rehability UK said that “It’s never about what you have to offer or build. It’s always about what people need. The need for high quality, international standard, efficient and cost effective primary and secondary healthcare as a single patient journey on your mobile phone has been our aspiration for the past few years. We are so proud to have partnered with an organization with the same passion and aspiration that we have on driving change in the health of the people in Pakistan. Pushing better health across a whole population not only creates a happier healthier society but it also drives financial inclusion across in homes and families that need it the most”.