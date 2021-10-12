IGP reviews progress on recruitment in police force

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan expressed concern over delay in written test of physically successful candidates in second phase of new recruitments.

IGP Punjab emphasized upon announcing test date of written examination in order to avoid hassle of waiting faced by physically successful candidates. He said that remaining stages of recruitment in police force should be completed as soon as possible in a transparent manner. He further said that the committee headed by Additional IG Establishment for selection of testing method should complete this phase and announce the date of written examination at the earliest. He said that the remaining stages of recruitment of new personnel in the police force should be completed with complete impartiality so that shortage of personnel in the police force could be overcome through young, capable and hardworking human resource of Punjab Police. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the progress of new recruitment process in police force at Central Police Office here.

Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Establishment, while briefing the IG Punjab during the meeting, said that Corona epidemic and the choice of testing method to make the test more transparent were causes of delay in written test of new personnel and discussions with various companies are in the final stages to make the written test on merit. He further said that the candidates who have cleared the physical test will be informed to continue preparing for the written test through social media and date of test will be announced soon. IG Punjab further directed to finalize all stages of recruitments immediately. Supervisory officers have also been directed to complete all stages including written examination under their supervision. Addl IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik, DIG Establishment Maqsood Al Hassan, DIG Operations Sajid Kayani, AIG Inspection Shoaib Khurram Janbaz and SSP Operations Lahore, Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak and other officers were also present in the meeting.