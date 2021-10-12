Rebuilding Afghanistan

The lightning military victory of the Taliban in Kabul is a song–albeit astounding–of the yore for the daunting realities of an unimaginable humanitarian crisis have begun to set in. With an empty treasury, frozen foreign reserves and skyrocketing inflation, what else could have been expected from an economy already in a catastrophic free fall. Business is far, far from usual, no matter what goodwill Kabul may have up his sleeve. Ergo, propitious tidings from Washington at the end of first direct talks with Taliban must have come as a pleasant surprise to long queues of hapless Afghans and their empty coffers. If hope could magically solve all their predicaments!

Since Biden Administration sounded just as reluctant as other international donors who are in no mood to deliver upon pledges of over $1 billion, one can only pray for those still clinging to promises. Leaving haphazardly, the US troops had set the alarm bells ringing in the rentier state. For how could Afghanistan’s weak economy function sans grants that made up 43 per cent of its GDP? How to ensure an uninterrupted food supply when only five per cent of households have enough to eat?

Renewing aid linkages–that too, without waiting for political reconciliation–is of paramount importance here. Hunger cannot be allowed to turn into outright chaos. The collapsing healthcare (ill-equipped hospitals and salaries up in the air) when the country is plunging deep into the third wave of coronavirus is another sob story altogether.

However, loosening the drawstrings alone cannot do the deed. More critical are the steps needed to ensure “self-reliance” in a system so deeply dependent on outside help. We need the taps back on so that Afghans can finally access the funds in their accounts. Difficult adjustments are needed to put a salve on disruptions brought upon by the drought. And the rapid drain of Afghanistan’s educated elite is bound to have a long-term deficit. Even if one fine day, the Taliban open doors to all public offices, who would show up to steer this unfortunate country out of turbulent waters is a multi-million-dollar question. The beaming faces of Afghan girls returning to schools after the change in status quo is a heartening sight. Given the loss of those oiling the government machinery, keeping the education system functional remains the only viable solution. Let’s just pray that cool heads prevail over the Taliban this time. If not for the welfare of their people, to gain a token of legitimacy? The abolition of the poppy crop in their earlier stint could have brought in many different policies had the world taken notice. Fingers crossed for 2021 when the poor and the destitute may find the miracle their mighty aggressors failed to bring to their doorstep! *