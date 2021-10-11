Bilawal expresses felicitations to party workers on winning Kotli by-election

On Monday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed felicitations to his party workers on winning seats in Azad Kashmir’s by-elections.

In a message posted on Twitter, the PPP chief asserted, “Congratulations to all PPP workers on another victory from Azad Kashmir. We beat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in yet another by-election. From Karachi to Kashmir Jiya Bhutto Benazir,” he went on to say.

Meanwhile, PTI and PPP retained their seats in the by-elections held in two constituencies, LA-3 Mirpur-III and LA-12 Kotli-V, of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Unofficial results of LA-12 Kotli-V showed that PPP’s Aamir Yaseen is leading the polls with 24,335 votes so far whereas PTI’s Shaukat Farid Advocate stands second by securing 18,858 votes.

On the other hand, PTI candidate Yasir Sultan Chaudhry won the by-elections in LA-3 Mirpur bagging 20,142 votes.