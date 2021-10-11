Three people of a family murdered in DIK over personal animosity 

On Monday, three persons of the same family were murdered during a waylay in Dera Ismail Khan. Police have detained two of the accused, Daily Times reported.

According to police, members of the same family left their house situated in Zafar Abad Colony in the locality of DI Khan for mosque following their daily routine.

Four armed persons were already waiting to attack them. As soon as they headed to the mosque, the armed men discharged rapid fire on them, killing three persons on the spot.

Police reached the scene after hearing the news of the incident. They pursued the culprits and managed to arrest two of them. Police maintained that the incident was the result of personal animosity.

The accused belonging to the Mehsood tribe are currently residing in village Naivela in Proa tehsil. After registering FIR against the four accused, police shifted the dead bodies to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.