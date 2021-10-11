Netizens react on the viral video of Asim Azhar and Merub Ali

Renowned Pakistani singer Asim Azhar spotted with Merub Ali at Lux Style Award 2021, their video has been circulating on social media which features both. In a video clip Meerub is spotted cheering Asim Azhar while he was singing a song on the red carpet.

Previously, it was being speculated that Asim Azhar had gotten engaged to Merub however the suspicions didn’t end up being confirmed.

Furthermore, social media users are anxiously waiting for the duo’s relationship status to be revealed. Many are commenting on how Merub is a much better choice than Asim Azhar’s ex, actress Hania Aamir while many have criticised the both and stated how Merub might not be the appropriate match.

However, many of Asim and Merub’s fans are quite happy for the understanding that the celebrities seem to portray in videos.