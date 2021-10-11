88 arrested for hoarding US dollar: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that 88 people have been arrested for hoarding US dollars across the country.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said 47 out of 88 have been booked. Strict action against hoarding of dollars is underway across the country, he added.

The interior minister said that we have taken a decision to conduct an audit of five companies dealing in dollars. We have also decided to establish a desk in this context on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Terming the issuance of a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate as an attempt to dent the hard work of the NCOC, the interior minister said that the government has ordered FIA to take strict action against the people involved in this act.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked to bury Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in the limits of Faisal Mosque. But the family members of the deceased Pakistani nuclear scientist denied. They buried him at the graveyard of F-8 sector of Islamabad.

Rasheed said a few NGOs in Pakistan are working on the foreign funding against the state. “We have also taken information about 91 NGOs,” he added.

On the Afghanistan situation, he said peace in Afghanistan will ensure peace in Pakistan. Islamabad is also going through a critical time in history, he said.