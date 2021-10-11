Sadiq Sanjrani receives invite from India’s Lok Sabha speaker

ISLAMABAD: What can be dubbed as a major breakthrough in Pak-India relations, Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla has invited Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to visit India.

According to details, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. In the letter, he invited the Chairman Senate to visit India.

He has invited Sadiq Sanjarani to attend the century celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee. The letter said that the celebrations of the Lok Sabha and Public Accounts Committee would be held on December 4. Indian president and the prime minister will also address them.

The speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha said in the letter that PAC has been monitoring public expenditure for 100 years. It would be an honor for us to attend the century celebrations.

Sources said that after the invitation of the Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha, consultations are underway with various quarters regarding the participation of Sadiq Sanjarani in the function.

Earlier, Pakistan had also welcomed remarks from Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan during his India tour. He termed Kashmir as a disputed issue and offered to mediate between the two countries.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that the Saudi foreign minister has termed Kashmir as a dispute between Pakistan and India. He also stressed the need to resolve issues through talks.