PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik passes away

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Pervaiz Malik passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Family sources said, the PML-N Lahore president and MNA Pervaiz Malik was admitted to a private hospital. He breathed his last and passed away due to a heart attack.

After the death of the central leader of the party, the PML-N has postponed its meeting today.

Born on 18 November 1947 in Lahore, Pervaiz Malik had done B.Sc. Honors in Engineering from Aston University.

Malik became MNA in the 2018 general elections from NA 133 seat. The PML-N stalwart had secured 89,678 votes and beaten Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ejaz Chaudhry who secured 77,231 votes.

Previously, he was a member of the National Assembly between 1997 and May 2018. He served as Minister for Commerce and Textile, in Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.