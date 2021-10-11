Pakistan again records more than 1000 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in the last 24 hours

On Sunday, Pakistan again recorded more than 1000 COVID-19 cases after three days. According to the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has reported 28 deaths and 1004 new cases in the last 24 hours.

After adding the new cases, the number of total infections now stood at 1,258,959. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,134.

Moreover, a total of 43,389 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan on Sunday, whereas, the positivity ratio stood at 2.31 percent.

In the last 24 hours (Sunday), 1,254 patients have recovered from the virus however, the total recoveries stood at 1,188,562 with a 94.4% recovery rate. The number of patients in critical care was 2,473.

Statistics 11 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,389

Positive Cases: 1004

Positivity %: 2.31%

Deaths : 28

Patients on Critical Care: 2473 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 11, 2021

Furthermore, 315 new cases in Punjab, 393 in Sindh, 239 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 cases in Balochistan, 40 in Islamabad, 11 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC, on Sunday.