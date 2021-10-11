Islamabad reports 78 more dengue fever cases

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue fever cases is on the rise in Islamabad. The city has recorded 78 more cases during the previous 24 hours in the federal capital.

Of the new cases, 46 were reported in rural areas of the capital while 32 in urban areas.

The number of cases reported in Islamabad thus far this season has climbed to 1,229, the sources said. They added that the mosquito-borne disease has killed five people.

According to reports, the Punjab government has declared a medical emergency at public health facilities in Lahore due to the rising number of dengue cases amid rainy weather.

The health department also instructed all doctors on leave to report to their respective medical facilities. All the doctors need to deal with the growing number of dengue fever cases reported in Punjab.

Speaking of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the province, Yasmeen Rashid said that 52.1 million people have been vaccinated so far. She added that vaccination centres have been opened in the province on Sunday for the second dose of vaccine.