Schools across the country resume regular classes from today

ISLAMABAD: On Monday (today), schools across the country resumed regular classes, after a visible reduction in the coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The decision was taken by the NCOC after they allowed vaccination for people aged upto 12 years.

Moreover, the educational institutions were earlier dealing with 50 percent strength of students. All the students were attending the school on alternate days.

Last week, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) head Asad Umar had announced that all educational institutions would start regular classes from October 11 (today).

The planning and development minister had made this announcement in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

“Based on the reduced level of COVID disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from 11th October”.

Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 7, 2021