Corey Taylor says new Slipknot music is arriving soon

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has confirmed that new music from the band is imminent.

Speaking on The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Taylor said that Slipknot’s new album is almost done and that the first single will be coming soon.

He said: “It’s pretty much done. I’d say it’s probably about 80 per cent done. We’re finishing up some music [and] I’ve got a couple more songs to sing.”

“However, I will say this: don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new.”

Taylor also gave some hints about what the album’s lead single might sound like. He said it’s “more of a ‘let’s bludgeon everybody and remind them why we’re still Slipknot’ kind of vibe”.