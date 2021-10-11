Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Face Off’ single dominates music charts in a day

Dwayne Johnson has officially managed to secure the no. 2 spot on iTunes after successfully releasing his debut rap song Face Off. The hip-hop/rap song bagged this coveted spot with a commanding and fiery lead over its competition. The Rock even celebrated this major win with an Instagram post that read, “#2 RAP SONG IN THE COUNTRY!!! BLOWN. AWAY. ” He also went on to add, “In 24hrs our new song #FACEOFF is already #2 on the @iTunes rap charts!!! [expletive] insane reactions! THANK YOU ALL!!!” “For years @therealtechn9ne & I wanted to collaborate and make an iconic hype song that was UNAPOLOGETIC and spoke the truth.”













