Minister inspects Quaid-e-Azam Business Park

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday visited Quaid-e-Azam Business Park (QABP) Sheikhupura and reviewed the progress on development works. Punjab Industry and Commerce Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid also accompanied the minister, while PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi gave a briefing on the development works. The provincial minister reviewed the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Centerway Business Square and Motorway Interchange and ordered for completing the development work on the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park by December 31, 2022. The minister said Centerway Business Square should be completed by June 30, 2022, and delay in completion of development projects would not be tolerated.













