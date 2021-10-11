Dr Abdul Qadeer remembered

The business circles of Faisalabad expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Atif Munir Sheikh, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), said that the nation would never forget Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who made Pakistan the first atomic power of Islamic world.

He said that Dr AQ Khan, in a most challenging situation, helped Pakistan acquire atomic power and his services and contributions would be remembered forever as a golden chapter in the history of our national security.