Interventions necessary to revitalise agri sector

Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Vice President Ahmad Jawad said meaningful macro and micro level interventions by the state have become indispensable to revitalise the agriculture sector, upgrade agriculture systems and increase yields.

Talking on Sunday he said the country was expecting to get the wheat production target of more than 30 million bales during 2021-22. The timely disbursement of DAP subsidy and better-quality seeds could boost domestic wheat production to avoid the import of essential commodities, he added. He said that farmers could help Pakistan achieve self-sufficiency in wheat production and build strategic food reserves with friendly policies to ensure reasonable profitability on their produce.

He said, “We need to continue to invest in Research and development to expand the seed production horizon.”

Improved seed varieties and technologies were a must to boost the agriculture sector adding that efforts must be made to make the seeds, fertilizers and other inputs more accessible and affordable for the farmers, he maintained.