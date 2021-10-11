Govt creating job opportunities for youth under KJP: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that the government is striving to include maximum number of young people into the national job market by creating massive employment opportunities under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP). In a statement on Sunday, Usman Dar said that so far over 33,000 youth got various jobs as there has been a massive increase in the economic activity due to disbursement of a large number of soft loans amounting to Rs21 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of KJP. He said concessionary loans of Rs2.6 billion have been disbursed among youth during the last two weeks as the partner banks of KJP had expedited loan disbursement process. The SAPM said efforts are being made to ensure equal distribution of the resources among the youth in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to make the young people successful by providing gainful employment and meaningful engagement.













