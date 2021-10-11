PTI govt working to keep environment clean: CM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in CM’s office on Sunday. Matters regarding Clean & Green Pakistan programme, political issues and ongoing development projects in Southern Punjab came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar termed Clean & Green Pakistan project as a flagship program of PTI government. He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PTI government has paid attention to keep the environment clean. Miyawaki forests are being planted for the Urban Forest Stations. The incumbent government has also planted trees in remote areas along with urban areas as clean and pollution free air is the basic right of every citizen. Usman Buzdar said that corruption, irregularities and plundering of the former rulers spread political pollution. Those who are involved in the politics of self-interest have no future.

He said that PTI government has given a new identity to Southern Punjab by establishing Southern Punjab Secretariat. He further maintained that by approving Rules of Business for Southern Punjab Secretariat, the government has fulfilled its another promise with the people adding that this historic initiative will resolve the problems of the people of Southern Punjab at local level.

Usman Buzdar further stated that in the past funds of Southern Punjab were utilized on other projects whereas PTI government, for the development and progress of the people of the area, has ring-fenced the development budget of Southern Punjab and Rs 189 billion has been allocated for this purpose in the current financial year. He said that for the first time budget of the province has been ring fenced and a separate book has been compiled regarding the development programmes of Southern Punjab. He said that foundation stone of Southern Punjab Secretariat will soon be laid in Bahawalpur after Multan.

Talking on the occasion, Zartaj Gul said that Punjab Chief Minister did not chanted hollow slogans but served the people of the province in a real manner. The establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat is an historic achievement of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for which people of Southern Punjab are grateful to him. Zartaj Gul further stated that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the impacts of real development are reaching to the people of Southern Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. Usman Buzdar, while paying homage to the valuable services of the late for the motherland, said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan is a Mohsin-e-Pakistan and he played a significant role in taking forward Pakistan’s nuclear program for which the nation will always be grateful to him. He said that the death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Pakistan has lost a patriotic personality. He termed the demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan a great loss for the nation.

The services of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for the country can never be forgotten. Usman Buzdar said that the words are not enough to describe the pain as the whole nation is aggrieved over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was an asset for the country who turned our country invincible through his nuclear programme. He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was the pride of the nation. He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan will always live in our hearts as a national hero. The Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, former President and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. In his condolence message, the CM paid tributes to the services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan for Kashmir cause and he always remained ahead for struggle of Kashmiri people.

The services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan for Kashmir can never be forgotten. The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.