Crackdown against criminals continues across Punjab

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, crackdown is going on against notorious criminals, illegal weapons dealers and drug pushers. In this regard, Lodhran police in the last 30 days took emergency measures to arrest crimianls and achieved significant successes.

During the operation launched to nab wanted criminals in serious cases, the police teams performed highly and arrested 399 proclaimed offenders involved in serious incidents including murder, robbery and dacoity, 205 former record holder criminals and 223 court absconders were also arrested by police. Large quantities of drugs and illegal weapons were seized . Six members of 3 gangs were arrested and 474,000 stolen goods were recovered and handed over to the owners. In 38 cases of illegal arms, 96 bullets , 03 Kalashnikovs, 02 guns, 03 repeaters, 01 rifle, 26 pistols, 01 revolver and 02 carbines were recovered. In the ongoing operations against drug dealers, police seized 24 kg of hashish, 1605 liters of liquor, 353 liters of lehn, 05 wine manufacturing distilleries and arrested 05 alcoholics. In addition to it , 04 cases were registered under gambling act and 27 accused were arrested, 02 of Sound Act, 14 of LPG Vehicles, 37 of Begging Act, 26 of Price Control, 02 of child labor, 02 of forced labor, 42 of agricultural water theft, 45 of electricity theft, 01 of extortion. 02 cases of violation of orders were registered. Similarly, police traced and arrested accused of three blind murders. In the area of Moza Kotha teera police station Sadar Lodhran , a granddaughter in collusion with her husband murdered her grandfather for greed of money. Likewise, Tariq, the accused in the murder of a taxi driver, was arrested in the area of police station Dhanut. Rizwan, the main accused in the murder of Sajjad was also arrested by Dhanut police.

DPO Lodhran Abdul Rauf Babar said that the convenience of the citizens is being given priority during the operations against anti-social elements so that the sense of security among the people is further enhanced and they consider the police as their helper. He added that crackdown on proclaimed offenders, robbers, drug dealers and criminal elements would continue on a daily basis to ensure law and order.