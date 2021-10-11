UMT president condoles death of Dr AQ Khan

President University of Management and Technology Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed his heartiest condolences on the sad demise of the pride of Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Dr AQ khan was a man of unique abilities. He was Pakistan’s pioneer nuclear scientist, who made Pakistan world’s first Islamic nuclear power. He turned Pakistan into a symbol of pride and enhanced it’s national security. He was also a member of ILM/UMT’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

President UMT expressed that Dr. AQ Khan was a renowned nuclear scientist across the world. He said that Dr. AQ Khan gave Pakistan the power, which enabled Pakistan to stand amongst the nuclear power countries. Dr. AQ Khan was a passionate and hardworking person, who served his whole life to strengthen the country. His active engagements always provided futuristic developments for Pakistan especially in the field of science and technology. He is also a great inspiration for new comer youth in the field of sciences.Quaid-e-Azam made Pakistan and Dr. AQ Khan saved Pakistan; said Ibrahim Hasan Murad.

Ibrahim Murad said that Dr. AQ Khan was very dear to UMT. He always showed his love and assistance for the betterment of UMT. Dr. AQ Khan hospital was also associated with UMT School of Health Sciences for the training of students. Mr. Murad further told that the contribution he made for the betterment of Pakistan will remain alive and long lasting in the hearts of Pakistani nation and Muslim ummah as well.