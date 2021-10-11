No ‘broad-based relationship’, then?

There’s now way US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s statement in Mumbai, that the US was no longer looking for a “broad-based relationship” with Pakistan, was an off-the-cuff remark. The US State Department never makes statements that don’t carry meanings; and this one couldn’t be any clearer. Wendy also made it pretty clear that there is nothing to push the two countries to the negotiating table at the moment except the situation in Afghanistan and the prospect of terrorism increasing in this region. And the way Washington has been reacting since its humiliating pullout from Kabul, once again blaming its failures on Pakistan, it seems it has a very transactional relationship with Pakistan in mind; one in which its goodwill will depend on how well we get the job done to its satisfaction.

This puts Pakistan in a rather awkward position. For we need a healthy relationship with America not just for political purposes, but also because Washington’s goodwill is important to keep institutions like IMF and FATF on our side. That is why there were a number of reports in the local press detailing how Wendy Sherman was also expected to play a part in reviving the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF. But her visit wasn’t big on specifics, and it’s not at all clear how Washington feels after it. So it will be a while before there’s any clarity.

It was also for good reason that she mentioned how the Taliban were not living up to some of the promises made during the Doha talks. It seems Washington now wants Pakistan to put the kind of pressure on them that will make them listen and give more representation to minorities and women in government. Once again, if the Taliban insist upon doing it their own way, or at their own pace, then there’s a good chance that Pakistan ends up suffering for it. So we have a good idea that the US is not up for a “broad-based relationship” with us right now. Perhaps then it should make clear just what kind of exchange it is looking for. *