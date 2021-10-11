More unrest in Kashmir

It’s now only a matter of time before the international community realises that the Indian government has reduced Occupied Kashmir to an ungovernable region; thanks largely to the excesses of the Modi administration. While Delhi has never been fair with the occupied valley, things have never looked as bleak for Kashmiri residents as they do now; especially since BJP’s second term began. Once again there’s violence there, with people killed and the police arresting hundreds of Muslim residents as a matter of routine. And yet again the government in Delhi will use these developments to justify its stranglehold over the entire area, where people are without mobile and internet connectivity for more than two years.

Islamabad can do no better than sharing all such excesses with the world through all relevant international platforms. Already this approach has more of the world talking about Kashmir than ever before. That is why, even as the Modi administration puts yet more pressure on the people of the valley, the international trend is changing. And as awareness about his phenomenon grows around the world, people will begin to question their leaders in the most advanced countries, which will limit India’s leverage.

For the longest time Delhi has been able to get away, practically with murder, because of the multi-billion dollar lure of its giant consumer market. But once leaders that salivate at the prospect of tapping that market face the threat of losing their votes as their complicity in India’s crimes against humanity is exposed, things will no doubt begin to change.

For quite a while now Modi’s government has been losing its position of prominence in the Asian region. Practically all of its neighbours have had reason to dilute their relationship with Delhi and now more and more countries are also beginning to look at Kashmir from Pakistan’s point of view. The Kashmiri people have braved the worst kind of oppression during their freedom struggle. But now the worst part of their suffering might already be behind them. *