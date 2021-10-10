CAS Squash Championship commences in federal capital tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Several prominent men and women international players will participate in the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) International Squash Championship starting at the Mushaf Squash Complex here from Monday (tomorrow). A spokesman for the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) said on Saturday said that 14 foreign and 10 Pakistan players would compete in the men’s event while 16 Pakistan players along with eight foreign players would feature in the women’s section of the competition. According to the PSF spokesman, the national federation was putting in wonderful efforts for elevating squash in the country.

“Through this event, the PSF intends to send a message across the world that we have every potential to conduct mega squash activities and to host top-level international players in an efficient manner,” the PSF official said. “Besides contestants from Pakistan, world ranking male and female players from Austria, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, Spain, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Serbia and Switzerland will be participating in the event,” he added. In the men’s event carrying $30,000 prize money, Tayyab Aslam is top seed followed by Karim El Hammamy of Egypt, France’s Auguste Dussourd, Moustafa El Sirty (Egypt), Max Lee (Hong Kong), Asim Khan (Pakistan), Henry Leung (Hong Kong) and Tsz Kwan Lau (Hong Kong). Pakistan players Israr Ahmed, Farhan Mehboob, Danish Atlas and Farhan Zaman are also participating in the event. Two promising youngsters of the host country – Noor Zaman and Hamza Sharif – have been given wild cards for the event.

Meanwhile in the women’s event carrying prize money of $15,000, Nadia Pfister of Switzerland is the top seed followed by Marie Stephan (France), Salma Eltayeb (Egypt), Nour Aboulmakarim (Egypt), Jelena Dutina (Serbia), Fayrouz Aboelkheir (Egypt), Farah Momen (Egypt) and Noor-ul-Huda (Pakistan). Sammer Anjum and Sana Bahader have been given wild cards.