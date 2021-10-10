Shabbir becomes frontrunner as Ahmad trails

RAWALPINDI: The race for top honours and pocket filling cash prizes entered the final phase on Saturday in the Rs.7.5 million prize money carrying 29th Prime Minister Open Golf Championship 2021 at the tantalizing but enchanting Rawalpindi Golf Club Golf Course. Most honoured one of the professional golfers group, Mohammad Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad featured as the outstanding one after a high toned display of steadiness, firmness and reliable command of every aspect of golfing. His first round score was gross 69, and he backed it up with another laudable 69 in the second round on Saturday. As a result thereof his aggregate score for two rounds was 138, six under par which represented a sterling effort and once again made him look formidable as proceedings moved towards the final 18 holes spell on Sunday (today).

His nearest combatant was the youthful Ahmad Baig of PAF who played exquisitely in the second round to elevate himself from a lowly fifteenth position on Friday to the notable second slot at the conclusion of the second round yesterday. During the course of the second round, Ahmad put in a marvelous effort that fetched him an excellent score on each of the 18 holes. Incredibly accurate were his tee shots and distance covered on the par fours and par fives was monstrous and the drives were fostered by consummate fairway shots. Added to that he did not encounter a single three putt on the greens. His second round score of gross 67 was a splendid result and that added to his first round score of gross 73 gave him a two rounds aggregate of 140, four under par. Ahmad was two strokes behind the leader Shabbir and although the lead of two strokes does not look suppressing but with the rival like Shabbir, it can be intimidating.

Another master of the national golf scene, Mohammad Matloob of Lahore Garrison Greens was comfortably placed at a two rounds aggregate of 141, three under par. Also at the score of 141 was Mohammad Tariq of Islamabad. Other professionals in line for top honours were Ashiq Hussain of Multan, lying at a score of 142, followed by Waheed Baloch of Karachi at 143 along with Muhammad Alam (PAF), and Mudassar Iqbal (KGC). In the junior professionals category, the leader was Abdul Wadood of Multan. Muhammad Saqib was placed second and Jawad Ahmed was third.