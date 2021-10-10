Sharjeel’s 101, Rumman’s hat-trick end Southern Punjab’s semifinal hopes

LAHORE: Sharjeel Khan’s scintillating 101 off 56 and Rumman Raees’ hat-trick orchestrated Sindh’s commanding win over Southern Punjab by 45 runs in the 24th match of the National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday night. The win dashed Southern Punjab’s dreams of qualifying for the semi-final. With four off the six sides with at least eight points, Southern Punjab, who have four from two wins, can go to a maximum of six points if they beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last group match on October 10. Player of the match Sharjeel clubbed Southern Punjab bowlers all over the park, displaying wide-range of strokes, after Aamer Yamin, the Southern Punjab captain, elected to field. Sharjeel spanked as many as 13 fours and four sixes as he made almost 52 per cent of his side’s 196 runs.

Southern Punjab’s run chase suffered a major blow in the first over when Zeeshan Ashraf handed Shan, stationed at cover, an easy catch off Sohail Khan in the first over. Southern Punjab struggled to keep up with the required run-rate and lost wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Imran put up a fight with 29 off 20, but the match was done and dusted in the 17th over with Rumman Raees’ hat-trick which sent back Hassan Khan (run-a-ball seven), Aamer (27 off 18) and Naseem Shah (none off one). Southern Punjab were all out for 151 with seven balls spare.

Brief scores:

Sindh beat Southern Punjab by 45 runs

Sindh 196-7, 20 overs (Sharjeel Khan 101, Saud Shakeel 26, Shan Masood 22; Mohammad Imran 2-32, Naseem Shah 2-49) VS Southern Punjab 151 all out, 18.5 overs (Tayyab Tahir 32, Mohammad Imran 29, Aamer Yamin 27, Salman Ali Agha 21; Rumman Raees 3-23, Anwar Ali 2-18, Danish Aziz 2-30, Zahid Mahmood 2-40)

Player of the match – Sharjeel Khan (Sindh)