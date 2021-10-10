Textile exports surge 28pc in first quarter: Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said textile exports in the first quarter of current fiscal year have increased by 28 percent. Sharing details of increased exports in a tweet on Saturday, the minister said textile exports stands over $4.4 billion which will help increase foreign exchange and stabilise the economy.

In another tweet, he said the overseas Pakistanis had sent US $2.7 billion remittances in September (2021), registering growth of 16.9 percent over the same month last year. He said overall remittances in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2021-22) stood at US $8 billion. The remittances grew by 12.5 percent in the first quarter compared to the corresponding period last year.