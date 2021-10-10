Pak construction boom catches Turkish CG’s attention

The boom in the construction industry of Pakistan provides an excellent opportunity for prospective Turkish investors to invest and launch joint ventures with Pakistani businesses.

This was stated by Turkey’s Consul General in Karachi, Tolga Ucak, while speaking as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the Turkish company, Beta Electric, here at a hotel. The ceremony was also addressed by Honourary Consul General of Yemen, Mirza Ikthiar Baig, Chairman of Consumers’ Association of Pakistan, Kaukab Iqbal, CEO of A-T Electricals, Tanzeem Taj, A-T Electricals Director Aamir Ahmed, CEO of Beta Electric, Huseyin Konar.

The Turkish diplomat said on the occasion that on the basis of his over three years’ stay in Karachi, he had come to the conclusion that the city provided tremendous opportunity to do business so much so that sky is the limit when one is present in Karachi and plans to do anything.

He said that Turkey had very deep heart-to-heart economic, cultural, and political relations with Pakistan. He said the history of Pakistan-Turkey relations dated back to the Khilafat Movement and the Turkish War of Independence when people in this region had extended extraordinary help to their Turkish brethren.

He said that bold steps were required to be taken in the economic and business fields to get the maximum benefit out of the historical and close relation between Turkey and Pakistan. Turkey’s Consul General said the Turkish companies shouldn’t just only invest in Pakistan but also start joint ventures with the Pakistani companies to start manufacturing in the country.

He said the latest joint venture was a very good example of setting up such a business jointly by a Turkish and Pakistani company and its success meant the success of both Turkey and Pakistan.

Also speaking on the occasion, Honorary Consul General of Yemen in Karachi, Mirza Akhtar Baig, eulogized the services of the present Turkish Consul General to promote Turkey’s tourism sector in Pakistan. He said that Turkey had been issuing 400 visas on a daily basis alone from Karachi as Pakistanis were no more required to go to Europe and America for recreation and leisure.

He said the newly launched joint venture between Pakistani and Turkish companies was the best example to promote the local manufacturing and assembling industry. Chairman of the Consumers’ Association of Pakistan, Kaukab Iqbal, said that the new business venture would go a long way in promoting brotherly ties between Turkey and Pakistan.

CEO of A-T Electricals, Tanzeem Taj, sad that it was indeed an immense honour for them to introduce Turkish electrical products in the Pakistani market that were of world-class standard. He hoped that Pakistani consumers and traders would perform their due role to make Turkish electrical goods successful in the local market. He said that consumers in Pakistan had trusted the products of his company for the last 30 years as the public would show same level of trust in the case of newly introduced Turkish appliances.