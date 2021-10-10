Punjab Revenue Authority, MHRC sign MoU for collaboration

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) and Mahboob-ul-Haq Research Center (MHRC) Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in identifying gaps in tax policy and administration. The PRA spokesperson told media that under the MoU, a team of researchers from top international universities including Harvard University, Columbia University, London School of Economics (LSE) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) would collaborate with PRA and prepare research reports identifying gaps in tax policy and administration as well as recommending measures to help PRA achieve its true potential. The MOU was a step towards ensuring evidence-based and founded on empirical research tax policy and administration, she remarked. She added that scope of work under the MoU included research on Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC), a detailed technical performance evaluation of PRA, development of research questions for fiscal policy formulation, litigation management and optimizing tax rates.













