KP CM announces special Rs1b package for Khwaza Khela

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday announced a special package of Rs1 billion for Tehsil Khwaza Khela, district Swat, besides construction of Tehsil Complex, up-gradation of Khwaza Khela Hospital and greater water supply scheme. He was addressing a workers’ convention during visit to his home district Swat. He paid a visit to Tehsil Khwaza Khela to inaugurate development projects including Fateh Pur-Mian Dam Road, Shalpin Road and Rescue Station Khwaza Khela. Mahmood Khan said the government had planned development projects on basis of equality and no discrimination would be done to any area of province. MNA Dr Haider Ali also addressed the workers convention while provincial minister Mohib Ullah Khan and others were also present. CM said, Fatehpur irrigation scheme was approved from a relevant forum while Gali Bagh Water Channel would be inaugurated this year.













