CTG keen to invest in wind, solar energy sectors in Pakistan

China Three Gorges Group (CTG) called on Pakistani ambassador to China on Friday and showed keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s wind and solar energy sectors. According to Gwadar Pro, during the meeting, CTG delegation led by Vice-Presidents Wang Shaofeng and Qin Guobin informed the Ambassador about current status of its ongoing power projects in Pakistan. They informed that work on 720 MW Karot Hydropower project was almost complete and it would be commissioned early next year. They are satisfied with the steady pace of hydropower projects. CTG delegation expressed keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s solar and wind energy sectors. Appreciating CTG’s contribution to Pakistan’s energy sector development, the Ambassador highlighted that Pakistan is focusing on developing its renewable energy resources and welcomes investment by Chinese companies in this field. He expressed that CTG would continue to benefit from Pakistan’s investment friendly policies and further expand its footprints in Pakistan in future as well.













