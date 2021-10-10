President urges world to capitalise on investment opportunities in Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said Pakistan was committed to offer promising business opportunities for foreign investors through one-window operations in sectors of innovation and technology.

In a meeting with heads of leading investment and technology firms here, the president said the one-window facility under Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), on which a legislation has been made, was aimed at encouraging and facilitating the foreign investors to expand their information technology footprint in Pakistan.

President Alvi said STZA had been set up by the federal government with a mandate to provide world-class digital and physical infrastructure across the country and putting Pakistan on the global technology radar. He emphasized that jumping onto the technological bandwagon and investing in human capital development would ensure the country’s economic stability. President Alvi invited the companies to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors particularly in e-business, adding that enhancing broadband penetration would help boost economic activities. He said as a fundamental enabler of inclusive economic growth, the STZA was charged with delivering on key strategic goals of inclusive socioeconomic development and economic opportunity, particularly for youth.