Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away

Former president, as well as prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan has passed away, his family said on Saturday. Hayat was reportedly hospitalised and under treatment for a heart ailment. He holds the distinction of being appointed AJK’s president and also serving as the prime minister twice. Responding to his death, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry expressed grief, noting that Khan had raised his voice against Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir. Hayat was a righteous and principled politician, the information minister added in a statement.













