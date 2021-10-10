Security forces kill four terrorists near Awaran

The Security Forces on Saturday killed four terrorists as the Frontier Corps (FC) troops spotted and engaged terrorists move near Awaran, Balochistan. The terrorists were killed during intense exchange of fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received. The Security Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists. Meanwhile, the passing out parade of cadets of 144th Long Course, 63rd Integrated Course, 33rd Technical Graduate Course, 3rd Basic Military Training Course and 18th Lady Cadets Course was held on Saturday at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul. Cadets from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out cadets. Chief of General Staff (CGS) Royal Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily was chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received. The chief guest reviewed the parade and conferred awards to distinguished cadets. Addressing the parade, General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents for successful completion of training and commissioning into service. The Saudi CGS praised Pakistan Army for its professional excellence that testifies the high standards of training being imparted at PMA; the premier training institution.













