OLX Mall partners with ABL to bring deals and discounts

Pakistan’s leading E-Commerce platform OLX Mall and Allied Bank Ltd signed an agreement to bring unmatched deals and discounts for its users who want to upgrade or invest in mobiles, electronics, home appliances and lifestyle products. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the head office of OLX Pakistan and was attended by the senior management of both institutions. This new relationship not only strengthens the bond between both organizations but also promises to open up multiple avenues for collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, OLX Pakistan’s Director Marketing, Syed Asad Rizvi stated: “We are delighted to establish this partnership with Allied Bank, which is aimed at exploring avenues for collaboration, designing innovative products and working together in order to move the country’s E-Commerce Industry forward. This alliance will help us serve more customers and encourage more Pakistanis towards online buying”. Speaking on the partnership, Allied Bank’s Group Head for Cards & Acquiring Business, Muhammad Zaman said: “We have partnered with OLX Mall because the brand shares our vision to provide greater convenience to customers, which majorly includes easier payment solutions. We continue to work towards improving our services further to provide customers a seamless experience.”