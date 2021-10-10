Rescue team Gujranwala wins 10th national rescue challenge

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul congratulated the KPK Team for winning the 10th National Rescue Challenge and individual winners of different events. A total of 19 teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MERC Baluchistan, Agha Khan, Gilgit Baltistan, Universities and Volunteers participated in the challenge.

Gul asserted that rescue professionals from different provinces are a valuable asset and pride of the Nation. “She said that when people are running away from the place of danger, only rescuers who are running towards the place of incident. I sure that Rescue 1122 has become a part of our lives and thinking. When we are in danger, only immediate thought comes in mind of Rescue 1122 and which gives us the hope of life that there is someone who will save our life. The reward of your work is that you are included in our prayers and you will get a greater reward from Allah Almighty because the one who saved one life saved the whole of humanity.

The 10th National Rescue Challenge, 2021 included seven events and evaluation of skills were carried out as per international standards. The Trauma & Medical Challenge was won by Jhelum Rescue Team from Rawalpindi Division, Fire Fit Challenge was won by Gujranwala Division, Water Rescue won by Peshawar Division KPK, Swimming won by Gujranwala Division, Deep Well Rescue won by Bahawalpur & Sargodha Division and Height Rescue Challenges won by Sargodha. Overall 10th National Rescue Challenge won by Gujranwala Rescue Team from Gujranwala Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Choice Ufuoma Okoro UN OCHA Head Pakistan said, that the Rescue 1122 is a world class emergency response system in Punjab province of Pakistan which is providing assistance to other provinces through its Emergency Services Academy. She congratulated Winner Team of 10th National Rescue Challenge and individual best performers of different events. She further said that Rescue 1122 is an emergency response and rescue entity that started from the dream of the founder and transformed into a world class UN certified rescue system. It gives me so much hope to serve in countries whose national capacity for humanitarian response is tops. Well, done Rescue 1122. Hats off to Pakistan’s Punjab Province Emergency Response Capacity My heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Acting Governor Punjab/ Speaker Punjab Assembly and Dr Rizwan Naseer. She ensured UN OCHA support for accreditation process of light Search and Rescue Team from UN INSARAG.