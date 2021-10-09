FRB orders release of Saad Rizvi if not wanted in any other case

On Friday, the Federal Review Board has rejected an application moved by the Punjab government requesting the extension of confinement of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi, Daily Times reported.

While rejecting the Punjab government’s application based on withdrawal, the Federal Review Board has ordered the provincial authorities to release Hafiz Saad Rizvi if he is not guilty in any other case.

The three-member Federal Review, led by Supreme Court’s judge Justice Maqbool Baqir, held the hearing via video link at the apex court’s Lahore Registry on Saturday.

The board maintained that on what ground the Punjab government was demanding extension when the High Court had declared the detention null and void.