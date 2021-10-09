Shoaib Malik likely to be replaced with Maqsood in T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Shoaib Malik is likely to be included in the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 as Sohaib Maqsood is still suffering from back pain and difficulty in walking.

Earlier on Thursday, Sohaib didn’t participate in Southern Punjab’s match against Central Punjab after getting injured.

Sources privy to the matter maintained that a final decision about his inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made in a day or two based on medical advice. Shoaib Malik’s name, however, is being discussed as a substitute player.

Currently, the cricketers selected for the ICC event are present in the special bio-secure bubble set up at a local hotel in Lahore, where the players will complete their one-day isolation period.

On the other hand, COVID-19 test results of the cricketers will return today, sources said, adding that those players who tested negative for the virus will join the training session from Sunday (tomorrow).

The cricketers will attend net sessions at the National High-Performance Centre and play a scenario match at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 14. The national squad will depart for Dubai via a chartered plane on October 15.