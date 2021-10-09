FIA arrests 13 smugglers, seizes 350000 Saudi riyals

PESHAWAR: On Saturday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 13 alleged currency smugglers during raids in Peshawar over the past three days.

FIA deputy director Riaz Khan relayed that we have seized 350,000 Saudi riyals from the arrested smugglers.

He said that we arrested a passenger attempting to smuggle foreign currency to the UAE at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport. During interrogation, he added, the suspect disclosed the names of his associates involved in illegal currency trade.

FIA later arrested them as well and recovered 163,500 Saudi riyals from their possession, Khan said. He added that 13 currency smugglers have been rounded up over the past three days. We recovered a total of 350,000 riyals from their possession.

FIA has registered a case against all the arrested men with investigation launched.