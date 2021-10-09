Dengue diagnosed in 98 more people in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad recorded 98 more cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever during the previous 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, rural areas reported 73 cases, whereas, urban areas reported 25 cases.

The number of cases reported in Islamabad thus far this season has climbed to 1,030. The sources added that five people have died from the mosquito-borne disease.

One more person succumbed to dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad on Oct 7. The victim was a resident of Ittefaq Colony in Islamabad’s Tarnol, the sources said.

Apart from the capital, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also witnessing a rise in dengue fever cases.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid tweeted that the Punjab government was keeping a close eye on the dengue virus to stop its spread while focusing on awareness programmes to teach people how to eliminate factors contributing to it.