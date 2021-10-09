BAP to move no-confidence motion against CM Kamal on OCT 12

QUETTA: On Saturday, dissatisfied MPAs of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have declared to move a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal on October 12. Daily Times. Reported.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the BAP disgruntled MPAs under the chair of its chief organizer Jan Jamali.

The meeting was attended by Zahoor Buledi, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Sarfaraz Domki, Lala Rasheed Dashti, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen and Laila Tareen.

Matters related to the no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal were discussed during the meeting. Addressing the meeting participants, Jan Jamali said Kamal was given time to resign with respect, but he decided against it.

Now we will reprimand him, he added.

On Friday, the political fiasco had increased in Balochistan as Governor Syed Zahoor Agha accepted the resignations of dissatisfied provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries.

Earlier, the provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries had submitted the resignation to put pressure on Balochistan Chief Minister to resign from the position.

Meena Zahoor Baledi, Asad Baloch and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran, and others had submitted their resignations to the Balochistan governor.

Among the advisors, the resignations of Akbar Askani and Mohammad Khan Lahri were accepted. The Balochistan Governor also accepted the resignations of four Parliamentary Secretaries including Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Majin, and Lala Rashid Baloch.