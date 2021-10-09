DG Zahir Shah appointed as NAB deputy chairman: sources

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the government has named Zahir Shah, the Director General Operations National Accountability Bureau, as the deputy chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog, Daily Times reported.

Earlier on October 4, Hussain Asghar had resigned and left the post vacant. President Arif Alvi had accepted the resignation of Hussain Asghar and a notification to this effect was also issued.

Sources privy to the development maintained that President Dr Arif Alvi has approved Zahir Shah’s appointment and most probably will be notified today.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had sent the name of Zahir Shah to the President House.