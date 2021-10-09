Raveena accuses ‘shameful politics’ of ‘toying with young man’s future’

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan amid his arrest in a drugs seizure case.

Ahead of the star kid’s bail plea hearing, the actress claimed that ‘shameless politics’ is being played out.

She expressed that it was heartbreaking that a young man’s future is being toyed with.

She wrote, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking.”

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan, who is family friends with SRK and Gauri Khan wrote a long heartfelt note to Aryan Khan.

Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Alvira, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Suniel Shetty among others extended support to SRK. In fact, Salman was the first one to visit SRK late night at Mannat on October 3, 2021

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday (October 3), a day after NCB raided a cruise party where the star kid was present. The officials recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD and 1.33 lakh cash from the raid.

They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).